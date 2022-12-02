BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ – As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX’s collapse, many players — including both big and obscure quant funds — are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.

CADT is the first fully compliant cryptocurrency in Canada and is fully backed in Canadian Dollars (CAD).

What is stablecoin ?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged, or tied, to that of another currency, commodity, or financial instrument. The strength and stability of any stablecoin is determined by the asset it is tied to and the mechanism by which it ties itself to the underlying asset. A stablecoin, when properly deployed, can be an effective facilitate common transactions with very little volatility.

Though Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency, it is similar to many popular cryptocurrencies in that it suffers from high volatility in its price, or exchange rate, because in addition to being used for transactions, it is often held for investment and/or speculation Volatility can be great for traders, but it turns routine transactions like purchases of goods and services into risky speculations for the buyer and seller.

This has excluded many potential users from using digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies altogether. A merchant is more likely to accept a cryptocurrency for payment, if they don’t have to worry about taking a loss should the price of a cryptocurrency plunge after they get paid.

Introducing CADT stablecoin by BVCI (Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.)

The CADT stablecoin is a tokenized security and backed by fiat. Unlike other stablecoins, CADT is the first fully compliant cryptocurrency in Canada and each CADT is fully backed in Canadian Dollars (CAD) held in custody in an account by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.

The CADT stablecoin was developed exclusively to facilitate cashless transactions and achieve the ultimate goal of near-zero cost of money-to-money transfer, and as such it has invested heavily to ensure that the mechanisms by which it is pegged to the Canadian Dollar are safe and secure for its users.

CADT is fully backed, which means there is no leveraging of client funds. For every CADT issued, $1 CAD is deposited into a custodial account, ensuring the exchange ratio is always 1:1, 1 CADT=$1 CAD. Both can be exchanged any time via an C$-denominated savings and/or chequing account from a recognized Canadian financial institution and the issued CADT and corresponding Canadian dollars are reconciled against the Bank’s monthly transaction ledger to ensure the anchor remains fully funded/backed.

CADT is fully supported and facilitated by a unique technology, BVC-Chain, a public, decentralized blockchain that combines the advantages of the Ripple and Ethereum blockchains, and was designed specifically to ensure the stability of the $1 CAD to 1 CADT backing.

CADT with BVC-Chain, allows CADT to serve as a true medium of exchange and assures those who accept it, that it will retain its purchasing power with respect to CAD.

BVCI has also made it easy to settle digital asset transactions with the launch of its BvcPay application, which can conduct 24-hour real-time settlements of digital asset transactions, providing an efficient, convenient, and low-cost method to conduct payments and transfers using CADT.

By combining BVC-Chain, BvcPay and CADT, BVCI has built a blockchain ecosystem, that combines a novel cryptocurrency with traditional financial instruments to facilitate and promote individual and business transactions securely, quickly and with stability.

SOURCE Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.