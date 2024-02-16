Bybit Deepens Partnership with SATOS, a VASP License Holder, Establishing Local Office with Open-Door Policy for Crypto Enthusiasts

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, today reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional services to the Netherlands’ crypto community by deepening its partnership with SATOS, a Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) license holder accredited by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). Despite recent regulatory developments, Bybit Powered by SATOS continues to offer its diverse range of services to Dutch users and discloses its plan to establish a local office in Amsterdam to provide more localized support and crypto expertise to the country.

Bybit Powered by SATOS prioritizes trust, safety, and security by protecting our users’ assets, offering the most extensive range of trading pairs, engaging with communities, and delivering innovative products to Dutch users. Through the strategic partnership, users in the Netherlands can continue to enjoy:

Effortless Fiat Deposits and Withdrawals: Seamless transitions between EUR and cryptocurrencies remain a breeze.

Robust Trading Opportunities: Dive into a diverse trading ecosystem with 300+ trading pairs featuring the trendiest coins in the market.

Enhanced Security: At the heart of our alliance lies a commitment to ensuring the utmost protection of users’ crypto assets, bolstered by security and safety custody with Fireblocks.

“We are committed to providing a safe trading environment for all our users and understand the importance of complying with local regulations,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit. “Our partnership with SATOS allows us to continue offering our services to Dutch users by meeting all regulatory requirements.”

Fueled by the partnership, Bybit Powered by SATOS has witnessed remarkable growth in revenue, experiencing a consistent doubling month by month since last June. This substantial growth underscores the success of our collaborative efforts and our unwavering dedication to serving the Dutch market.

Establishment of Amsterdam Office

Bybit Powered by SATOS recognizes the potential of the regulated market in the Netherlands. With a conducive regulatory environment and a growing interest in crypto assets, we see promising opportunities for expansion.

The company plans to establish a permanent office in Amsterdam in the coming few months. This initiative will not only ensure adherence to local regulations but also enable us to better serve the Dutch crypto community. This open culture has always been our ethos, and supporting builders alike has consistently been our mission.

In addition to providing support and expertise, this office will also open its doors to all crypto enthusiasts who are seeking a co-working space. This collaborative environment will foster creativity, networking, and knowledge-sharing among members of the crypto community, further strengthening the bonds within the industry.

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bybit-deepens-partnership-with-satos-a-vasp-license-holder-establishing-local-office-with-open-door-policy-for-crypto-enthusiasts-302063061.html

SOURCE Bybit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

