Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ — Bybit , the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with The Open Network (TON), offering its community a unique opportunity to earn and stake TON with significant rewards. This collaborative event will run from Nov. 8, 2023 to Dec. 7, 2023, and is an inclusive initiative welcoming both new and existing Bybit users.

Bybit Gives New Users 5.5 TON

New users who join Bybit during the event period can earn up to 5.5 TON. To participate, new users need to enable their Telegram Wallet, sign up for a Bybit account, deposit at least $100 to Bybit within seven days of sign-up, and submit their wallet details. A total of 5 TON will be credited to their Bybit account, and an additional 0.5 TON will be sent to their Telegram wallet. This offer is available to the first 25,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Existing Users Get TON Credited to their Telegram Wallets

Bybit has not forgotten about its loyal community, either. Existing users can also participate by enabling the TON wallet on Telegram and submitting their details, with 0.5 TON credited to their Telegram wallet. This offer is also available to the first 25,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bybit Offers 20% APR on TON Deposits

In addition to the TON giveaway, Bybit is offering a unique staking opportunity with an attractive 20% APR on TON. This 7-day Fixed Savings product is available to new Bybit users who make their first deposits after Nov. 6, 2023. Participants can stake anywhere from 50 TON to a maximum of 4,500 TON.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with TON, bringing the Telegram community onboard the CryptoArk,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and rewarding experiences for both new and existing users.”

