C-3PO performer Anthony Daniels didn’t want to be in ‘Star Wars’ — then became the only actor to appear in all 11 movies. Here’s his epic story.

For the dozens of actors who have played primary roles in the Star Wars cinematic universe — and hundreds, if not thousands, who appeared in smaller parts — only one actor has been in each and every movie.

That would be Anthony Daniels, the man behind the iconic gold-plated, oft-bumbling C-3PO. Over four decades, the British performer, now 74, has played the protocol droid in films, TV series and specials, commercials, and even on record, singing as Threepio. But if you ask Daniels, it almost didn’t happen.

“It is so weird to be here in 2020 and think back to 1975, I think a day in November when I went to meet George Lucas. I was reluctant because I didn’t want to be in a low-budget sci-fi movie, in the part of a robot,” Daniels told Yahoo Entertainment in our latest episode of Role Recall, in which he walks through all 11 films (nine episodes and two spin-offs). Daniels, whose background in mime work and thin frame enticed the THX 1138 and American Graffiti filmmaker, was eventually won over not by Lucas’s pitch but by the character’s conceptual design by the great illustrator Ralph McQuarrie. “It sounds kind of weird, but I looked into the eyes of the character in his painting and the eyes of the character said, ‘Come with me.'”

A variation of the Ralph McQuarrie's concept art for the 'Star Wars' droids. (Image courtesy of 'Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie,' Abrams Books, 2016; copyright 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Still, none of the actors involved in Lucas’s ambitious space opera, now known as Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), expected it to make much of an impact — not Daniels, not Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), not Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), not Harrison Ford (Han Solo). “At no time did [any of us] think it would make it off the shelf.”

Not only did the film make it off the shelf, obviously, it changed the course of film history, ballooning into a pop-culture phenomenon and dominating the zeitgeist. However, when a sequel (1980’s The Empire Strikes Back) became inevitable, Daniels once again found himself hesitant.

“It was clear that I was becoming completed negated from any type of publicity, that I as an actor didn’t exist,” he said. “Threepio, people rather liked him, to my great pleasure. But me, they weren’t allowed to know I had any part of it. My name whizzed by on the credits, but you wouldn’t know. So I didn’t really have a good feeling about it [editor’s note: well played]. I felt left out, because believe me the publicity was panglobal.

“So why would I re-enter a job that was so uncomfortable, physically, so uncomfortable that physically hurt me, attacked me, bruised me, pinched me? And then having been through the psychological trauma of being wiped of the biggest success of cinematic history. … And then I realized that I had become quite fond of C-3PO.”

Anthony Daniels attends the special fan event for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)