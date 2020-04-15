Cable schmable: Get $10 off your first month of Sling TV—plans start at $20 per month

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So you got rid of cable. Now what? Sling TV, that’s what. It uses the internet to stream all your favorite channels to your TV, smartphone, or tablet.

And right now, the service is offering a “Stay in & Sling” deal for new subscribers: Get $10 off your first month of Sling TV. This would bring the price down to $20, but act fast—deals this good rarely last long.

The streaming service features more than 45 live TV channels—including HGTV, CNN, Bravo, Food Network, TBS, BET, USA, IFC, and Lifetime. Hint: You won’t find these networks on Netflix, HBO Now, or Disney+.

Here’s how it works: Go to Sling TV and click the “Sign Up Now” banner on the homepage. Enter your email address and a unique password for your account. Then pick your plan; Orange and Blue plans are discounted to $20 for your first month, while the package with both is lowered to $35. And you’re all set up to watch TV on just about any laptop and mobile device.

Available plans

Sling TV offers three plans. The Orange plan is a basic package with more than 30 news and entertainment networks like ESPN, CNN, A&E, and Cartoon Network. The Blue plan adds more movie and sports networks like TNT, TBS, Paramount Network, and Fox Sports, plus a few internet networks like Newsy and Cheddar.

After your first month of service, the price goes back to whichever plan you selected. Each plan is originally $30 per month. However, Orange + Blue together is $45 per month.

Check out the full list of networks here.

The competition

Compared to other live TV streaming services, Sling TV is one of the least expensive options, with about 50 channels. YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV feature about 70 channels each for $50 and $55 a month, respectively.

Bottom line

Think of Sling TV as a cable subscription that lets you watch on just about any device, with up to three streams at a time. It’s compatible with Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Android TV, and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Vizio. You’ll find a full list of supported devices here.

Bonus: You can record stuff just like a DVR. You’ll get 10 hours of storage space for free, and 50 hours more for an additional $5 a month. See? Cutting the cord never felt so good.

