Cadbury Supports 9000 Children via Tech Boot Camp Initiative – TechEconomy Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, has unveiled outstanding participants of the yearly Tech Boot Camp since inception at a media parley held at the company’s head office in Lagos.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc is a subsidiary of Mondelez International

Since the boot camp’s launch in 2019, Bournvita has trained more than 1,200 kids in keeping with its social objective of promoting literacy by empowering young people with digital skills.

The program is in line with the brand’s initiatives to work with parents to support their kids in pursuing their aspirations.

One of the highlights of the event was the gift-giving ceremony for Tech Boot Camp alumni who went above and beyond to create platforms that they could use in their daily lives. These alumni included Damilare Akinwoya from the 2019 edition, David Ibekwe from the 2020 edition, Jemimah Emoedume from the 2021 edition, and Ovie Luther-Abegunde from the 2022 edition.

The event’s managing director for Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye, addressed the attendees.

“The relevance of STEM in today’s world cannot be overestimated. Technology, as you know, has become a key driver for the fourth industrial revolution sweeping across the world. We want to encourage our children to learn the skills needed to be relevant in this modern technological era while they are still young.

Our curriculum is intensive enough to meet real-life needs and many of our graduates have proceeded to build problem-solving robots, drones, and apps. Some have even won tech competitions in Nigeria and beyond.”

Since its inception, the boot camp has provided a platform for Nigerian students, between ages 9 and 16, to study and develop skills in areas like artificial intelligence, gaming, robotics, and coding, among others, as they fulfill their STEM aspirations.

534 applications were chosen for the Bournvita Tech Bootcamp out of the 8,466 entries submitted for the 2022 edition, a 44% increase over the 370 participants from the previous year.

Mr. Tolulope Olaoye, Category Manager, Cocoa beverages & Biscuit, Cadbury West Africa, commented on the brand’s role in giving kids daily nutrition and fostering their growth, saying, “We believe that, not only should Bournvita give young people the vitamins and minerals they need, but we also must see to their mental and physical vitality, which the tech bootcamp offers.

Over 9,000 children have been trained since we started this program in 2019—1,200 of them directly at the bootcamp and the rest thanks to our collaboration with Codingal.

We wanted to ensure that the 8,466 kids not shortlisted from the entries this year still got equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

We remain committed to nurturing and producing the next tech experts in the country and hope that the next edition gets even better.”

