Cady Groves, pop and country singer, dead at 30

She was 30.

“Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner,” Celli said in a statement on Monday.

Groves, originally from Kansas, had just wrapped her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be due out this summer, according to her label. Some of her most popular songs include “This Little Girl,” “Love Actually” and “Forget You.”

Groves toured with LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville.