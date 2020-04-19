Cailtyn Jenner, 70, Escapes Beachside Home With Quarantine Partner Sophia, 23, For Takeout — Pic

Caitlyn Jenner stepped out of her $3.5 million home and out of quarantine with BFF Sophia Hutchins to pick up a bag of food at Kristy’s Malibu on Apr. 18.

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and companion Sophia Hutchins, 23, took some time out of isolation together to grab some delicious food from Kristy’s Malibu on Apr. 18 and they looked as comfortable as ever. The gold medalist and her BFF went mask-free as they donned athletic attire and sunglasses. Caitlyn wore a long-sleeved white top with black and white track pants and Sophia wore a dark gray hoodie over a white top and matching biker shorts. Both of them had their long locks down and flowing for the outing and looked cool and calm.

The outing comes just 10 days after Caitlyn took to Instagram to share a video that showed her cleaning her impressive mansion while staying at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, she can be seen cleaning her white carpets before panning the camera over to a glass door window of the outside, which showed a beautiful ocean view. “The garage is perfectly clean, the cars are all washed, and now I’m down to the carpets,” Caitlyn captioned the post. “And it’s a beautiful day outside! Stay busy!”

Shortly before Caitlyn, Sophia gave her social media followers a glimpse of the same view in an Instagram video she posted on Apr. 8. “It’s Day 28 on my quarantine and it’s okay to not be okay,” she said while sitting on a bed in the video that showed Malibu’s epic green hills. “I’m thinking of all of you and were going to get through this.”

Despite the cozy quarantine time together, Caitlyn and Sophia, who works as Caitlyn’s live-in manager, have claimed they’re just friends who spend a lot of time with each other in a professional manner and are not romantically involved. “We were never romantically involved,” Sophia told The New York Times in Dec. “We made a lot of money together and still do.”

We’re glad to see Caitlyn and Sophia enjoying their time together in the middle of a difficult time in the world. We’ll be on the lookout to see if they post anymore updates soon.