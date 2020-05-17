Caitlyn Jenner ‘barged’ into Sophia Hutchins’ bedroom while she had a guy over

Rumors have swirled for years that they’re a not-so-secret couple.

But Sophia Hutchins attempted to put those whispers to bed again this week, by telling an anecdote about Caitlyn Jenner walking in on her with ‘a friend’.

The amusing tale was shared on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast on Thursday.

‘We had to put a lock on my door because Caitlyn decided to barge into my room while I had a friend over,’ began the Pepperdine graduate.

‘[She] kind of saw a lot of things happening.’

When asked if the intrusion could have been accidental, Hutchins claimed Jenner ‘knew he was there’.

Sophia claims the next morning she told Caitlyn -formerly Bruce- ‘We’re putting a lock on this door now.’

The 24-year-old also admitted she’d considered moving out of the home she shares with Caitlyn.

‘It’s kind of like living with your parents and I’m like oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.’

She then retreated on that claim, clarifying, ‘Being CEO of Lumasol [her sunscreen brand] and Caitlyn’s manager keeps me busy. I am totally focused on my career. I don’t have plans to move out, but I am in the real estate market for a home in Calabasas.’

‘I don’t want to leave [Caitlyn] by herself, but she also knows that I’m getting older and I want to be able to have my own life.’

She also once more denied she’s in a relationship with the 70-year-old ex of Kris Jenner.

‘It was never romantic. Never sexual. It was very much friends but I understand why people perceived it that way. We never addressed it and that was part of the problem,’ Hutchins told Heather.

‘It’s more parental. I date guys. And Caitlyn’s like, I gotta sign off on him. It’s very parental, very protective.’