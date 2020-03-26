Caitlyn Jenner: I Wanna Be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills!



Once a reality star, always a reality star, right?



After chatting with gal pal Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she would be interested in becoming a Real Housewife.



On Wednesday, Sophia Hutchins spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her interest in reality television.



“I would be on [RHOBH] in two seconds,” she revealed, referring to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



Plenty of people would love to join that franchise — and we should note that, of course, one doesn’t have to be a wife to qualify.



Sophia may have a path to true reality stardom … through Cait.



It sounds like Caitlyn Jenner is a little new to the Real Housewives fandom — but better late than never!



“I did watch an episode with you two nights ago,” Caitlyn chimed in during the interview.



“And I honestly kind of got into it,” she added.



That’s how they hook you. Before long, she’ll be a regular viewer.



“You know,” Caitlyn commented, “I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life.”



She noted that, in addition to her acting gigs and KUWTK, “sports is reality television.” She’s not wrong.



“And I was watching that,” Cait shared, “and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'”



Caitlyn then gave a shoutout to Andy Cohen, saying: “Andy, call us!”



Notably, she said “us.”



Although she and Sophia have clarified that they are not romantically entangled, they are clearly a package deal.



Also in the discussion, Sophia revealed that Lisa Rinna is her favorite Real Housewife, “hands down.”



“I’m always posting dancing videos with Lisa Rinna inspo.” Sophia commented. “I think she’s a riot.”



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is actually returning with a new season next month.



(Please do not be concerned that they are breaking shelter-in-place rules to do so; this was all filmed months in advance)



Notably, this season will have a glaring absence — no Lisa Vanderpump.



Could Caitlyn be the one to step in and fill that void?



Lisa was famously the wealthiest Real Housewife.



But Caitlyn’s fortune outstrips hers by tens of millions, according to online net worth estimates.



More significantly, Caitlyn’s potential casting could represent a major milestone for the franchise.



She would be the first trans Housewife — and potentially, Sophia could be the second.



Speaking of firsts, this new season will see Garcelle Beauvais as the first black Housewife in Beverly Hills.



“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise,” she acknowledged when her casting news was amnounced.



Garcelle expressed: “I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity.”



She vowed to use this chance “to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”



“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood,” Garcelle described herself.



She said: “my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world.”



“The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today,” Garcelle stated.



Maybe after this season’s milestone, Bravo will be eager for a second.