Caitlyn Jenner Is ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Kylie For Buying $36.5 Million Mansion & ‘Loves’ That She’s A Billionaire

Caitlyn Jenner thinks ‘property is a very sound investment’ after Kylie bought a ritzy Holmby Hills estate! Our sources reveal even more details about Caitlyn’s relationship with her money-savvy daughter.

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, thinks it’s smart of her daughter Kylie Jenner, 22, to own more than one mansion! The young billionaire reportedly spent $36.5 million estate in the affluent West Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills, per a TMZ report that surfaced on April 24. Since then, the seven-bedroom estate (equipped with a Las Vegas-esque pool) has served as the backdrop for many of Kylie’s bikini selfies — and each room was a result of Kylie’s own net worth! “[Caitlyn] thinks property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Cait’s really proud of how Kylie spends her money. She’s very responsible and sensible with it.”

Being good with money is a trait that Kylie picked up from none other than Caitlyn. “They talk every day and Kylie always asks for Cait’s opinion and advice and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely,” our source adds. Although our source clarifies that Caitlyn “would be proud of Kylie no matter what,” the fact “that she’s rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams definitely impresses Cait.” It’s not just about the money, though. “Beyond making Cait proud [Kylie’s wealth] also gives her a huge feeling of security,” our source says. “She loves knowing that Kylie has enough money to last a lifetime, that gives her a great deal of comfort.”

Of course, Caitlyn’s not only proud of her youngest daughter because of her financial and material successes. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Cait is Kylie’s biggest fan,” our source tells us. “She’s literally been cheering her on since the day she was born. When Kylie was growing up Cait was so hands on, taking her to school, taking her to all her activities. Kylie used to play a lot of sports and Cait never missed a game. They were so close and that hasn’t changed a bit.”

New mansion aside, Caitlyn can’t help but marvel at everything Kylie has accomplished. After selling her first lip kits in 2015, Kylie now heads the creative efforts and marketing for her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics (she sold 51 percent of the business to Coty Inc. for $600 million in Jan. 2020, per Forbes). “Caitlyn is beyond proud of Kylie,” a second source reiterates while EXCLUSIVELY speaking with HollywoodLife. “She hoped for the world for all her kids and the fact that Kylie is so successful is quite an amazing situation and feat. Caitlyn couldn’t be more proud for Kylie being so successful. It really is a sight to see. Her daughters [Kylie, Kendall Jenner, 24, Cassandra Marino, 39, and stepdaughters Khloe Kardashian, 35, Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41] are healthy, successful and that is a very proud moment that only a parent can really feel.”

In addition to the new estate in Holmby Hills, Kylie owns her main home base in Hidden Hills that cost $12 million. In 2018, she also reportedly split a $13.45 million Beverly Hills home with her ex, Travis Scott, 50/50 in 2018, per TMZ.