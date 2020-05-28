Caitriona Balfe reveals she was cast on Outlander just DAYS before shooting started

She went from being a half-hearted model to starring on the critically acclaimed Starz romance series Outlander.

Yet Caitriona Balfe wasn’t even attached to the series with only days to go before production started on the first season.

The series’ showrunner Ronald D. Moore revealed Wednesday in an interview with Collider that the 40-year-old actress had to immediately hop on a plane for Scotland after winning the role.

Last minute: Outlander showrunner Ronald D. Moore revealed to Collider Wednesday that series star Caitriona Balfe was only cast a days before shooting began on the series; shown in February

While speaking via video chat with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Moore said he initially expected Caitriona’s role as Claire would be the easiest to cast.

Instead, he immediately knew Sam Heughan was right for her lover, but had trouble nailing down her part.

‘In the beginning, I said, “We’re going to cast Claire first because she’ll be the easiest to find because she a smart 20th century British woman, and there’re lots of them,”‘ Moore said.

It was Jaime, the role that Heughan filled, that Moore anticipated being difficult to cast, but instead he was the first person cast for the series.

Reversal: While speaking via video chat with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Moore said he expected Balfe’s role to be easiest to cast, but Sam Heughan was the first person cast

Hard to find: He needed Claire to be ‘really smart’ and someone ‘you could see thinking,’ while still having great chemistry with Heughan, which limited the possibilities

Finally: Balfe’s audition tape arrived ‘late in the game,’ and she rocketed to near the top of the pile, though a chemistry audition with Heughan sealed the deal for her; shown in 2018

‘We read a lot of actresses, we saw a lot of tape,’ Moore continued.

He needed Claire to be ‘really smart’ and someone ‘you could see thinking,’ while still having great chemistry with Heughan, which limited the possibilities.

Balfe’s audition tape arrived ‘late in the game,’ and she instantly rocketed to near the top of the pile, though a chemistry audition with Heughan sealed the deal for her.

‘Once we cast her, she was on a plane to Scotland within a day and shooting, like, two days later. We were so close to the beginning of production there,’ Moore said.

‘It was really starting to scare everyone.’

It’s go time: ‘Once we cast her, she was on a plane to Scotland within a day and shooting, like, two days later. We were so close to the beginning of production there,’ Moore said

Moving on up: Balfe has expanded her repertoire and recently played a major supporting role in Ford V Ferrari as the wife of Ken Miles (Christian Bale); pictured in February

Since signing on to Outlander and cementing her status as an actress, Balfe has steadily built up her stock of acclaimed roles.

Though reviews for the Jodie Foster–directed thriller Money Monster were mixed, she won special praise for her role as the PR representative of a company whose stock plummets, inspiring a man wiped out by the crash to take a television studio hostage.

More recently she played the wife of Ken Miles (Christian Bale) in the Oscar-winning and crowd-pleasing sports drama Ford V Ferrari.