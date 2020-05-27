California County Health Officer Says State Is Reopening Too Soon

The public health officer in one of California’s biggest counties warned this week that the state was relaxing reopening guidelines too quickly, heightening the risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Santa Clara Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, whose county is home to Silicon Valley and was one of the first in the nation to institute a shelter-in-place order, voiced her concerns at a county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced that counties could allow protests and reopen places of worship, in-person retail and hair salons, with some capacity limitations. Hair salon reopenings are limited to 47 and the state’s 58 counties.

“The pace at which the state has made these modifications is concerning to me,” Cody said, noting that it takes anywhere from 14 to 21 days for officials to see whether previous steps toward reopening caused an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“The state modifications are being made without a real understanding of the consequences of what the last move has been,” risking “an exponential growth in cases, and therefore a risk to social and economic wellbeing,” she said.