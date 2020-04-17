California Governor appoints Tim Cook, Bob Iger and Arnold Schwarzenegger to job recovery task force

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney Chairman Bob Iger to a task force on job recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire failed presidential candidate Tom Steyer will co-chair the state’s new Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, which will meet twice a month for the rest of 2020.

Newsom, who announced the task force on Friday, also said that four former California governors would join, including Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The panel’s more than 70 members will also include former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen.

Steyer’s co-chair will be Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary, a former senior advisor to Hilary Clinton.

The panel will be tasked with developing recommendations for the government and companies to improve the economy, create jobs and help Californians get back on their feet.

Among the group’s tasks would be to develop plans for state bonds and grants to juice the economy, as well as what Newsom called meaningful reforms aimed at reducing income inequality.

‘We are now in a pandemic-induced recession in the state of California,’ Newsom said at a press conference. ‘These are sobering and challenging times.’

In the past four weeks, at least 3.1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the state of California, Newsom said.

California was the first to issue a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic, shuttering many non-essential businesses.

Booths are set up in a parking lot in Orange County on Friday to safely issue licenses and marry couples after marriage services resumed for couples whose nuptials were postponed

New federal unemployment data on Friday showed that California’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.3 percent in March, up from 3.9 percent one month earlier.

That data only goes through March 12, however, and does not capture the many jobs lost in the second half of the month.

The Newsom administration projects the unemployment rate could top records set during the 2009 Great Recession when close to 13 percent of Californians were unemployed.

California on Friday announced 1,059 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 84 additional deaths. The state now has a total of more than 28,000 confirmed cases and 900 deaths.

That pales in comparison to hotspots such as New York, which has more than 222,000 cases and 12,000 deaths.

California, along with Washington and Oregon, has formed a Western States Pact to plan the lifting of stay-at-home orders, but so far no end date for the orders has been announced.

California, along with Washington and Oregon, has formed a Western States Pact to plan the lifting of stay-at-home orders. Seven Northeastern states have formed a similar compact

California’s stay-at-home order currently extends through May 3 statewide and longer in places like Los Angeles, which has an order in effect until May 15.

Newsom appears to be disregarding the three-phase plan President Donald Trump has proposed for easing restrictions in states.

On Tuesday, the governor laid out a roadmap for the future in which re-opened restaurants will have fewer tables and wait staff will wear masks and gloves, both to protect patrons from contagion and make them feel safe.

Earlier this week, Newsom said the Western States Pact will follow their own six requirements for determining when stay-at-home orders can relax.

The six requirements to reopen the state include: monitoring and tracking cases, increasing capacity at hospitals, preventing infection for “high-risk people,” ensuring distancing and therapeutics at businesses, schools and child care facilities, and developing guidelines for another stay-at-home order if virus cases increase again.