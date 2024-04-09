California Nevada Cement Association Applauds Cement Sector Emissions Reduction Bill

California cement sector commends Assemblymember Juan Carrillo’s introduction of AB 2109, which would permit capture and reuse of excess heat to generate emission-free electricity to be used on-site at cement plants

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The California Nevada Cement Association (CNCA) commends the introduction of AB 2109 by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo as a vital step forward in decarbonizing the state’s cement production by 2045.

The bill would permit cement producers in California to capture heat emitted during the manufacturing process and use it to create electricity they can then use on-site, giving cement plants access to carbon-free power. The process is a lever in CNCA’s roadmap to carbon neutrality – a plan that is guiding the state’s cement manufacturers to net zero by 2045 and fostered the creation of Sen. Josh Becker’s landmark SB 596 in 2021, which sets out a regulatory framework for cement sector decarbonization.

Tom Tietz, Executive Director of CNCA, said, “California’s cement producers have long been part of the decarbonization solution, working with environmental groups and legislators on landmark bills that guide the cement sector to net zero. Allowing cement plants to repurpose this lost heat would not only drastically cut plant emissions, but also give manufacturers a source of electricity that is totally carbon free.”

“We applaud Assemblymember Carrillo’s introduction of the bill, and we look forward to working with the legislature, NGOs, and other stakeholders in support of passing this crucial legislation. The California cement industry has long been at the forefront of reducing emissions while the materials we create stand the test of time, and we constantly attempt to ensure that our business is evolving to meet the state’s needs, which we believe AB 2109 does,” Tietz added.

CNCA’s work, together with legislators, environmental NGOs, and additional stakeholders has made California a national leader in decarbonizing the cement sector while growing the economy.

About CNCA

CNCA is a not-for-profit organization committed to developing sustainable and economical construction solutions for California and Nevada with an emphasis on the use of cement and concrete. CNCA provides expert technical leadership, design assistance, research, and educational opportunities designed to responsibly transform our built environment and improve the lives of people throughout the region. The member companies of the CNCA are cement producers and shippers that manufacture cement products. For more information, please visit cncement.org.

