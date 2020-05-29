California waterfall is closed after tourists ‘defecated into water’ and left ‘truckloads of trash’

A popular California waterfall has been closed to the public after crowds who ‘trampled’ on precious vegetation, used surrounding waterways as ‘toilets’ and left behind ‘truckloads of trash’.

Paradise Falls, located 40 miles north of Los Angeles, has long been one of the state’s ‘most-treasured natural wonders’, but The Conejo Open Space Conservation Agency barricaded access to the attraction Friday in light of bad behavior.

In a statement released Wednesday, the agency explained: ‘Record crowds have broken down the sense of shared responsibility that makes safe park management and protection of the environment feasible.’

Californians under stay-at-home orders have been flocking to the site in recent weeks and have ‘behaved differently than they have in the past’.

The site has also become a popular destination for Instagram influencers who are keen to snap a selfie in front of the falls.

COSCA shared this photo from the falls that showed garbage dumped on the ground next to an overflowing trash can

The COSCA statement continued: ‘Each day last weekend, COSCA rangers collected multiple truckloads of trash at the Paradise Falls area.

‘While trash cans are available, many simply left it for COSCA staff to clean up and trash accumulated faster than it could be removed.’

According to the organization, there were additional problems with ‘human waste and sanitation as many used areas along the creek both upstream and downstream as a toilet’.

One official told Thousand Oaks Acorn that people were seen ‘defecating’ into the water.

One recent photo shows the site packed with people who ignored social distancing requirements

Police will be on site to ensure that no one enters Paradise Falls. Anyone who attempts to breach the newly installed barricades will receive a violation.

It is the first time in COSCA’s 43-year history that they have closed a specific attraction.

Photos taken last weekend show the site packed with people who ignored social distancing requirements.

One reporter from Thousand Oaks Acorn posted on Twitter: ‘The last two times I was there, crowds were swimming in filth, jumping off the falls and some were smoking weed. The fact they’re smoking drugs around kids sucks’.

COSCA Administrator Brian Stark told The Acorn Instagram influencers from as far away as Los Angeles have been flocking to the spot.

‘I can’t pretend to understand the significance of taking a yoga selfie in front of the falls . . . .but I’m old,’ he stated.

Many on Twitter lamented the closure, but understood COSCA’s decision to do so.

‘People are the worst. They ruin everything,’ one wrote.