Californian Vietnamese are on the Team

Last month’s Chinese consulate slapdown at this site has now been broadcast in Vietnamese by a television station in San Jose, California. It’s what happens these days.

Certain untranslatable words – “zombietown”, for example – are rendered in English by a personable host who seems to be very much on freedom’s side. Let’s assume so, anyway.

Thank you, sir:

Besides multiple items in Vietnamese, that popular piece and various subsequent posts have appeared or been promoted in Portuguese, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish.

There goes my theory about jokes being limited by cultural boundaries. Everyone got those gags except witless supplicants serving China’s evil dictatorship.