Jimmys Post

Californian Vietnamese are on the Team

Californian Vietnamese are on the Team

Last month’s Chinese consulate slapdown at this site has now been broadcast in Vietnamese by a television station in San Jose, California. It’s what happens these days.

Certain untranslatable words – “zombietown”, for example – are rendered in English by a personable host who seems to be very much on freedom’s side. Let’s assume so, anyway.

Thank you, sir:

youtube

Besides multiple items in Vietnamese, that popular piece and various subsequent posts have appeared or been promoted in Portuguese, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish.

There goes my theory about jokes being limited by cultural boundaries. Everyone got those gags except witless supplicants serving China’s evil dictatorship.

Source link

admin

Related News

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

Preparations continued on May 22 for the first crewed US space flight since 2011. SpaceX, the first of NASA’s commercial flight partners, tested the Falcon

Japanese Netflix Terrace House reality TV star Hana Kimura is found dead aged 22

Japanese Netflix Terrace House reality TV star Hana Kimura is found dead aged 22

Japanese Netflix star and professional wrestler Hana Kimura is found dead aged just 22 after sharing a string of troubling messages online Japanese reality TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *