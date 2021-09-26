Latest News
Call centre workers can use AI to mimic your accent on the phone
September 26, 2021

Call centre workers can use AI to mimic your accent on the phone

By Matthew Sparkes

Does the call centre worker live near you or are they using AI to mimic your accent?

dotshock/Shutterstock

AI software can detect the accent of a person on one end of an online or telephone conversation and modify the accent of a person responding through a phone or computer microphone to match it in real time. It is hoped that the technology will enable greater understanding and clarity in a range of interactions, including customer support, education and telemedicine.

US-based startup Sanas developed software that runs locally on a smartphone or laptop …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now