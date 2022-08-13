Call for Contributions to the National Artificial Intelligence Policy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) growth can be attributed to Digital Innovation and the evolution of technology.

Globally, countries are grappling with ways to manage the exponential growth of new and emerging technologies to advance their economies.

In cognisance of the exponential growth and potential value of digital technologies, which is in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to diversify the Nigerian Economy through utilising digital technologies, the President launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), developed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE), to reposition Nigeria’s Economy and leverage the many opportunities provided by these digital technologies.

It is against this backdrop that the Honourable Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim, directs the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).

The development of the NAIP is envisaged to maximise the benefits, mitigate possible risks, and address some of the complexities attributed to using AI in our daily activities.

Furthermore, it will provide directions on how Nigeria can take advantage of AI, including the development, use, and adoption of AI to proactively facilitate the development of Nigeria into a sustainable digital economy.

NITDA is responsible for developing standards, guidelines, and frameworks for the IT sector in Nigeria, as enshrined in Section 6 of the NITDA Act 2007. The Agency invites the public to contribute and participate in developing National Artificial Intelligence Policy (NAIP).

Kindly use the link below to participate by providing input or contributing to the Policy’s development as an expert/specialist volunteer.

Send your input/contributions through: