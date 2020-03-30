Call for ready-to-be-deployed innovations to fight Covid-19

Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), in partnership with United Nations Health Innovation Exchange (UNHIE) and Social Alpha, has made an open call inviting innovators, start-ups and entrepreneurs with breakthrough innovations that are ready to be deployed immediately, or in the near future.

“The special Covid-19 focussed accelerator, named ‘Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator’ or CIDA, is an attempt to align near deployment-ready innovations with unmet needs and help them overcome last-mile gaps wherever and howsoever possible,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic marches on in India, with over 1,000 positive cases and around 30 deaths, there is an urgent need to deploy out-of-the-box innovations that can help curb this menace,” he added.

C-CAMP, the country’s premier biosciences innovation hub and one of the largest bio-incubators, has joined hands with Social Alpha and UNHIE to provide 360-degree acceleration support to such solutions. “Through CIDA, innovators will be able to leverage the extensive ecosystem of scientists, regulators, investors and industry in closing last-mile gaps in commercialising their technologies,” said Dr Saiyed.

He further said “A few key players from industry are in constant touch with C-CAMP to support Covid-19 innovations. CIDA is a step in that direction to help with immediate deployment of solutions wherever we can.”

Selection methodology

Based on a case-by-case assessment, CIDA is expected to help fast-track promising innovations for pilot-scale deployment, scaling through industry partnership, facilitating regulatory pathway as well as connecting with investors.

“Selected innovations will also get fast-track technology assessment or HTA and an opportunity for scale-up investment and implementation support as facilitated by UNHIE. Such an opportunity could be a potential ticket to expand beyond India. C-CAMP, which initiated the programme, had opened the call on March 26. The response has been excellent,” said Dr Saiyed.

“As of now, C-CAMP has already received 150-plus submissions and four innovations have been shortlisted after the first-two days of assessment. More will be added to the list in the days to come. With Social Alpha and UNHIE on board, CIDA will be able to build upon this momentum. CIDA itself is also evolving very quickly. There is an open call for more partners to join in so that the initiative will also do more,” he added.

Submitted innovations are being reviewed for market readiness, scientific validity, feasibility and impact. There is no specific last date to submit the applications and they are being assessed daily in batches.