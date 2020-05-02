Call for timeline on implementation

news, local-news,

The Greens are calling for a timeline on when recommendations made by the director of public health will be implemented. In his report into the North-West COVID-19 outbreak, director of public health Dr Mark Veitch made 17 recommendations about things that needed to change to prevent another outbreak. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Greens health spokesperson Dr Rosalie Woodruff said it was incredibly important for the recommendations to be implemented so the public has confidence in the health system. “[The recommendations] are all critical to preventing a future outbreak and they are not things that can just be flicked off as matters to be dealt with at some time,” she said. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said she had accepted all the recommendations made in the report but did not provide an exact timeline for when they would be implemented. “Some recommendations are being actioned very quickly and are already being implemented, including enhanced staff screening, improving PPE training and communication for our staff, and clarifying return to work processes on a statewide basis,” she said. “Others will progressively be implemented.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

