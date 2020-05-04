Call Me By Your Name This visceral, yet dreamy, adaptation of André Aciman’s 200…

Call Me By Your Name

This visceral, yet dreamy, adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel is usually touted as a love story, but it is so much more than that. While Call Me By Your Name tells the summer romance between precocious teen Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and 20-something academic Oliver (Armie Hammer) with such care, gentleness and empathy for both characters, the story truly belongs to Elio.

And there are few screen adaptations that do such a good job at capturing the kind of emotional interiority that is so vital in the literary experience. You don’t just watch Elio experience the wonder and pangs of first love; you feel it with him. Director Luca Guadagnino uses his immense skills as a director not to tell a tragic queer love story, but to craft a celebration of intimacy and vulnerability that is as raw as it is beautiful. .

