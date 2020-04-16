Call off Test Championship cycle & ODI league, revisit FTP: Members tell ICC – Times of India

MUMBAI: Leading member boards of the International Cricket Council (ICC) – with the BCCI , the England & Wales Cricket Board ( ECB ) and Cricket Australia (CA) at the helm – have written to the global body governing the game, asking for the Test Championship Cycle and the proposed one-day international (ODI) league to be done away with.

Additionally, the boards, particularly led by the ECB, have also conveyed to the ICC that the Future Tours Program (FTP) draft – being driven forward by ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney’s office – also needs to be “revisited”.

These communications took place between the ICC and the member boards more than two weeks ago, when the governing body held its March board meeting via a teleconference. “This is an ongoing discussion right now. There’s absolutely no leadership coming out of the ICC whatsoever,” a leading administrator told TOI on Thursday.

The present thought process stems from a collective opinion that the Test championship cycle, and the ODI league, in a highly uncertain calendar going forward, could potentially eat into the members’ bilateral arrangements. The BCCI too is categorically in line with the steps taken.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights waiting to be auctioned next year, around same time when the ICC auctions its media rights for the 2023-31 cycle, and the ECB and CA getting ready to do the same after the sale of these rights, a battle of sorts to grab bilateral space has already begun.

In the middle of this, “what the ICC is trying to do is propose and schedule more official tournaments, which will do nothing but eat into the bilateral windows of its own member boards. No member board that is potentially sitting on a healthy media rights deal will agree to this,” say sources tracking developments.

Among the many elements that the ICC has been trying to include in the next rights cycle, there are proposals to have one ICC event every year, including a new white-ball tournament. The ICC, nevertheless, maintains that these proposals keep coming up from time to time as and when member boards meet.

The FTP draft for this very purpose has been made ready, on the basis of which the ICC has gone about requesting members to come forward with ‘Expression of Interest’ to bid for properties.

In the meantime, the ICC is busy “exploring all options” to ensure the present Test champions cycle can be completed in the wake of the virus threat. However, no decisions have been taken whatsoever in this regard. The ICC did not respond to an official query.

Given the present context, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak, bilateral commitments will either take a beating or get postponed as the world cricket calendar looks at a massive rejig. The ODI league, for the record, was scheduled to begin in May this year and conclude ahead of the 2023 50-over ICC World Cup.

HOW TEST CHAMPIONSHIPS WORKS:

* The tournament was instated with the aim of bringing more context to bilateral Test cricket, will be played from July 15 2019 to April 30 2021.

* The nine top-ranked sides in the world will compete in the tournament, with each side playing six series on a home-and-away basis against mutually selected opponents in the two-year cycle.

* The top two sides will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021.

HOW ODI LEAGUE WILL WORK:

* The ICC ODI League will be a 13-team affair and will begin in May 2020.

* The ODI tournament will act as a qualification pathway for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and will see the 12 Test-playing nations and the Netherlands, who gained ODI status by winning the ICC World Cricket League last year, compete against each other.

* Each side will take part in as many as eight series over a two-year period, against mutually agreed opponents on a home-and-away basis.

* The league will end on 31 March 2022, with the seven highest-ranked teams apart from India – who make the grade automatically as hosts – qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

* The five remaining sides will fight for a chance to qualify for the tournament through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The principles followed by Members in the creation of this men’s FTP are as follows:





* Schedule appropriate amounts of cricket in each format (home and away) for each member board.

* Schedule matches at the preferred time of year in all territories.

* Include the existing series that have already been committed to commercial partners (Primarily for the 2019-20 season).

* Provide optimum preparation for ICC-conducted events by playing the same format immediately before the tournament.

* Allow sufficient time for members to schedule bilateral content outside of the World Test Championship and ODI league.

* Chalk out periods when individual boards will want to allow their national team players to be available for domestic T20 leagues.

