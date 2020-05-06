Call-out for ‘crafty’ designs ahead of Daffodil Day

news, local-news,

One of the Cancer Council’s most iconic fundraising campaigns will have a new look in 2020, with Daffodil Day taking a big step towards sustainability. The 3000 Daffodils Project is asking volunteers to cut, sew, stick, glue, knit or crotchet for Daffodil Day 2020 – all from the safety of their own homes. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania While merchandise stalls are traditionally set up in public spaces, Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the organisation was asking supporters to donate their time and their materials. “In 2020, we want to move away from selling commercial merchandise at our stalls and bring a local flavor this August, with a focus on sustainability,” she said. “We think it would be a wonderful symbol of unity against cancer if we were able to produce 3000 daffodils from an assortment of re-purposed materials.” More than 3000 Tasmanians are diagnosed with cancer every year. Last year, more the sale of Daffodil Day merchandise helped raise more than $56,000 for Cancer Council Tasmania’s research initiatives. Responding to the call-out, Launceston’s Robertson family took advantage of some spare time during the recent school holidays. Claire Robertson and children, Miles, 12, and Macie, 10, have so far created a handful of daffodil-themed cards – all through the art of paper quilling. “We saw they were looking for people to volunteer to make some daffodil craft. We thought – ‘well we are stuck at home anyway, so what a great idea’,” Mrs Robertson said. “My children remembered that they learnt quilling at school years ago – the old craft of twirling strips of paper. “So they have been making some cards and looking at some other things we can do as well.” Having lost both her grandfathers to cancer, Mrs Robertson said the Cancer Council was an organisaion the family were proud to support. “I think everybody has a cancer story these days,” she said. “We have lots and lots of friends and family that are cancer survivors – who have made it through their treatment. “I think the Cancer Council provides amazing services to people – it’s a great support.” The Cancer Council is asking for anything yellow or with a daffodil theme. Ideas include gift/greeting cards, jewellery, hanging ornaments, dream catchers, crocheted daffodil pins, blankets, cushion covers, candles, quilts or daffodils. “All funds raised from the sale of craft items stays in Tasmania to assist Cancer Council Tasmania deliver services to people living with cancer,” Ms Egan said. To register email: specialevents@cancertas.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/e59f96b6-00b5-44c3-b727-c31c0bcc1d6f.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg