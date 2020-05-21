Call to fast-track key infrastructure projects

news, local-news, RACT, Peter Gutwein, Stacey Pennicott, Tasmania, coronavirus, COVID-19, infrastructure

The state government says it is not yet in a position to confirm which infrastructure projects will be brought forward to assist in COVID recovery as the RACT calls for five projects across the state to be prioritised. The RACT has called for the fast-tracking of the Bass Highway and West Tamar Highway upgrades, the Hobart Airport Interchange, a ferry service for the River Derwent and a park and ride facility at Huntingfield. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The organisation said the fast-tracking of the Bass Highway and West Tamar Highway projects should take place because fewer vehicle movements as a result of COVID-19 meant it would be less disruptive to traffic. It said both projects were in a position to start early because they were already due to commence in 2020 and planning was at a well-advanced stage. “The Tasmanian government should consider fast tracking investment in the Bass Highway, commencing with Boat Harbour [because] we’ve long been a supporter of improvements to the Wynyard to Marrawah corridor and believes now is time to invest in the region,” RACT said. “While earmarking the Boat Harbour project as the commencement of works along this corridor, a rescheduling of the whole pipeline of works should follow to support the region. “There are significant growth pockets along the West Tamar Highway corridor and improved infrastructure will support the amenity and growth of these communities.” RACT executive general manager, membership and community, Stacey Pennicott said the five projects would provide better, safer infrastructure for Tasmanians and would provide a boost for the economy as the state recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. But Premier Peter Gutwein on Thursday would not be drawn to comment on which projects may be brought forward at this stage. He said the Department of Treasury and Finance continued to work through which projects could be accelerated and would generate jobs for Tasmanians. “I expect within coming weeks to be in a position where we can announce what will be the most aggressive infrastructure program in Tasmania’s history,” Mr Gutwein said. “There’s a lot of interest in this program but we will work through it sensibly and responsibly.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/7b54000d-64fd-485a-b9e4-3d44c3b92060.jpg/r0_47_1024_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg