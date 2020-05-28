Calls for Schoolies to be CANCELLED this year due to COVID-19 

There is a push to cancel annual Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears crowds cannot be controlled to social distance.

The Schoolies website states it’s still ‘business as usual’ for the 2020 school leavers event at the end of November.

‘There are currently no restrictions that have been put in place by government over the dates of your holiday that will restrict you from celebrating Schoolies with your friends,’ the website says.

But Broadbeach lawyer Bruce Simmonds it was a ‘concern’ the event was still in the works and that hotels are taking bookings months in advance, Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

He argued the cancellation of Schoolies should have followed the path of GC600, a motorsports carnival held in October.

The event was cancelled earlier this month in line with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Mr Simmonds said a social distanced Schoolies would be ‘impossible’ as the teenagers are inevitably in party mode.

‘Organisers face an enormous challenge in handling thousands of partying school leavers in town, who are frankly not likely to respect social distancing requirements,’ he said.

International travel is likely banned for the remainder of 2020 so celebrating the end of school in Bali is off the cards.

It’s anticipated even more Year 12 students would flood to party events in Byron Bay and on the Gold Coast to mark the occasion.

The official Schoolies website encourages students to book for this year’s festivities.

‘Yes! All students deserve the opportunity to celebrate the end of their school years,’ the website reads.

‘We are hopeful that Schoolies will go ahead this year, but in the event you are not permitted to check-in to your accommodation due to Government restrictions, we’ve got you covered.’

A spokesman from the Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women told the Gold Coast Bulletin the organisers were following the advice of health authorities.

‘The 2020 Safer Schoolies Gold Coast Response model will be determined and communicated in the coming months by the Queensland Government, in line with current health advice around the COVID-19 pandemic and modelled on best practises in keeping young people and the community safe,’ he said.

‘We can’t predict what social distancing and other health directives will be in place by November. ‘