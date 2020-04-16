Cameron Diaz Breaks Silence on Motherhood: It. Is. The. BEST!



If not for the outbreak of a global pandemic that has essentially shut down the entire world, this would have been the most surprising development of 2020:



Cameron Diaz is a first-time mother!



The 47-year old actress and her famous husband, Benji Madden, stunned fans in early January when they broke this baby news as follows:



Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.



She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.



While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.



So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.



Diaz, who welcomed her daughter via surrogate, has remained true to this word.



We’ve seen no photos of Raddix and heard nothing from either Diaz or Madden about their bundle of joy — until now!



On Tuesday night, Diaz surprised social media followers by speaking out about motherhood and family life during a rare Instagram Live chat with her friend, Katherine Power.



“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month,” Cameron told her pal, referencing the Covid-19 pandemic and adding:



“So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”



Well, she sees two people of course:



Her husband and her newborn.



“It’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking,” Diaz continued.



“But at the same time, it’s crazy to think you can’t actually go into the world if you wanted to right now and you think of everything happening out there, all the people holding it down is incredible.



“I’m amazed at how many people are actually out there doing it, risking their lives.”



She can say that again!



Diaz and Madden — who created their daughter’s unique name — got married in 2015.



We’ve since learned that they tried to have a baby for years, prior to working out the aforementioned arragement with a surrogate.



Benji is “such an amazing father, I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. He’s so incredible,” Diaz gushed in this new discussion.



“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so so so grateful and so happy, and it’s the best thing ever, and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.



“I can’t believe it.”



Diaz said she’s been staying busy during state-wide lockdown by “keeping things alive, all day long,” explaining she’s been taking care of the baby, pets and a new vegetable garden.



“If this goes through the summer, I’ll have some food to eat,” she quipped.



We also learned during the chat that Diaz drinks red wine and loves the shows Veep and RuPaul’s Drag Race.



Diaz also said Nicole Richie, her sister-in-law, is still able to come over and watch the baby while she does chores around the house.



As for how she’s getting through everything these days?



It’s all about staying in the moment.



“I will think of some f-cked up sh-t, like seriously go twisted dark, dark, dark, so I just don’t let myself,” she said.



“I stay present, in the here and now, what I can do on a daily basis to take care of myself and my family.”



Things can still get overwhelming, though, of course.



And when they do?



Diaz says “[I] deep breaths, kiss my baby, kiss my husband and I just go like, we’re okay. It’s alright. It’s all gonna be okay, even though we don’t know anything.



“Nobody does.”