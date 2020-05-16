Cameron Diaz Has an ‘Instagram Fail’ During Live Interview & It’s Very Relatable
Cameron Diaz had a very relatable moment on Instagram on Friday (May 15).
While setting up her video interview with Carly Stein, the founder and CEO of Beekeeper’s Naturals, the 47-year-old retired actress talked herself through the instructions of how to pin a comment.
“I’m posting it, but I know I’m supposed to say ‘pin,’” Cameron says in the beginning, after looking over her instructions. “So, that’s another fail on my end. I know that I’m supposed to put this in here a different way.”
The moment is very relatable for all Instagram users. You can check out the full video below!
In a separate Instagram Live last month, Cameron opened up about how amazing husband Benji Madden is to their new daughter, Raddix.