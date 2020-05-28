Cameron Winklevoss Claims Fact Checking Is Censorship And Gets Fact-Checked

When it comes to fact-checking, some people just can’t handle the truth.
First, President Donald Trumpgot into a tizzy after Twitter dared to apply fact checks to his tweets claiming mail-in voting is a fraud.
Now, one of the Winklevoss twins ― who are best known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook ― is falsely claiming that the whole fact-checking process is actually censorship.
Cameron Winklevoss made the very Orwellian comment via Twitter on Thursday and managed to work up a quite large ratio in the process.
“Fact checking” is a euphemism for editorializing which is a form of censorship. And that’s a fact.
— Cameron Winklevoss (@winklevoss) May 28, 2020
Many Twitter users immediately fact-checked Winklevoss’ false definition of fact-checking.
No, fact checking is investigating an issue in order to verify the facts. Facts exist. The truth exists. And when the president of the U.S. pushes a lie about widespread voter fraud for which there is no evidence, it is 100% within Twitter’s rights to fact check him on that.
— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) May 28, 2020
What are you talking about? Fact checking is speech. It’s basically a way to respond, through more speech, to what another person has said. Editorializing is speech. Censorship would be suppressing fact checks and editorials.
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 28, 2020
“Fact checking = censorship” definitly sounds like some 2020 bullshit.
— michellew🗿🕯 (@michellewither6) May 28, 2020
The point is this hollow static of yours is causing many to wonder about that.
As you know, fact-checking is not editorializing, and it’s a lie to say so. Editorializing is smuggling opinion into ostensible analysis. Fact-checking’s about calling out blunders, errors, lies.
— Mike Myers (@CArainmakers) May 28, 2020
A fact-checker pointing out that the statement “water is dry” is not true is not “censorship”, champ.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 28, 2020
Of course it’s not censorship. Love how these people whining about censorship and civil rights have never supported others on those issues. Time to start checking for ACLU memberships.
— Ethan Chance (@e_p_chance) May 28, 2020
Fact checking is like adding warning labels.
Censorship is like banning things.
Given that pro-freedom people have been pushing the former as an alternative to the latter for decades, I’d say we should give people trying to actually implement the former some slack.
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 28, 2020
Even Dictionary.com couldn’t deal with Winklevoss’ nonsense.
Some people took Winklevoss’ statement to its extreme.
So is he kinda saying teachers and their mentorship are also a form of censorship? Cause they correct my mistakes every single time.
— Kurtis Edwards (@RuleOfLaw20) May 28, 2020
And one person offered some sage advice for Winklevoss.
It’s probably best if you don’t try to fact-check what fact-checking is.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 28, 2020