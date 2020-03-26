Camila Cabello Reveals Shawn Mendes Is Teaching Her How To Play Guitar & She’s Teaching Him Spanish

Camila Cabello took to her Instagram story to share a close-up photo of herself holding a guitar with a caption that admitted she’s keeping busy learning while in quarantine with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello, 23, was excited to share the news that she’s spending time learning new things with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, on Mar. 25 as the two stay in quarantine together. The “Havana” singer posted a close-up photo of herself holding an acoustic guitar to her Instagram story and revealed exactly what she and Shawn are learning from each other in the caption. “Shawn is teaching me this and I’m teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO,” the caption read.

Camila’s latest post isn’t the first time we’ve gotten an inside look at how she’s spending her time in quarantine. Over the Mar. 20 weekend, she was spotted with her hunky love as they went outside and got some fresh air in Miami, FL. The lovebirds were spotted sharing a kiss while walking together and holding mugs, proving their love is as strong as ever!

Camila and Shawn have also made sure to spend some time with their fans while in quarantine when they had a livestream on Mar. 20. Their stream was part of Global Citizen’s Together at Home series and they performed many songs during it. “We’re gonna sing a few songs today, because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” Camila said in the beginning of the stream. “This is a crazy time, and we’re all gonna come out of this together. We’re gonna pull through, and we’re gonna try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime, and so that’s what this is for.”

We look forward to seeing more special moments between Camila and Shawn as they continue to spend their quarantine together. It’s great to see them making the best of a difficult situation!