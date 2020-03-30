Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are So Sexy Performing Acoustic Rendition Of ‘My Oh My’ — Watch

Shawn Mendes accompanied his leading lady Camila Cabello on guitar as she belted out this incredible version of ‘My Oh My’ from their Miami home!

“My Oh My,” Camila Cabello! The 23-year-old brought her A-game for her performance of the Romance hit on the iHeart Living Room Concert For America on Sunday, Mar. 29 and sounded better than ever. “Hey guys, it’s Shawn and Camila here! We’re at home in Miami,” she began in a selfie video of her and boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, that aired just ahead of their performance. “We just wanted to say to everybody that the best thing we can do right now is stay home, in order to protect our loved ones, each other, and the people that are the most vulnerable. Let’s keep staying at home, let’s keep self-isolating,” she urged.

Shawn added, “I also want to say thank you to all the incredible brave nurses and doctors working so hard every day — we’re thinking about you so much. Thank you for everything that you’re doing.” Shawn then brought out his guitar as Camila teased, “And we’re doing something special today! Shawn is helping me out…we’re going to be performing ‘My Oh My’ for you guys! We love you. She also reminded fans, “We’re in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind and compassionate with yourself and with each other — and let’s pull through this together.”

At home in front of their piano, the pair kicked back on a red love seat sofa as they began their sexy performance! Shawn brought the tunes with his guitar, letting Camila have her shining moment. Her vocals were SO good, and took us right back to her days as a teen competing on The X-Factor. “They say he likes a good time (My, oh my)/He comes alive at midnight (Every night)/My mama doesn’t trust him (My, oh my)/He’s only here for one thing/But (so am I),” she crooned. Despite the stripped down setting of her parent’s Miami living room, the couple’s chemistry was front and center throughout the killer performance.

The Elton John hosted show was definitely one for the history books, with big names filling up the agenda including Mariah Carey, 49. Mimi looked fabulous in black silk pajamas as she sang her 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby” from her at-home studio in New York City. The iconic sing-a-long tune was just what America needed, and her vocals were impeccable. Fresh off her Grammy sweep and Oscar performance, Billie Eilish, 18, also appeared and sounded incredible, alongside Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and more. The participating stars agreed to perform from the comfort of their homes — and film themselves using personal camera equipment and phones — as a show of social distancing and safety.

iHeartMedia and FOX announced the unique concert broadcast on Wednesday, Mar. 25 as a way to bring everyone together during this difficult time. In addition to a slew of performances, the broadcast also paid tribute to those on the front lines — including first responders and health care employees — who are working tirelessly to keep Americans safe. Throughout the show, viewers were also encouraged to donate to several charitable organizations, including Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.