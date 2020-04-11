Camila & Matthew McConaughey Donate 80,000 Protective Masks to Healthcare Workers

Camila and Matthew McConaughey have partnered with Bethenny Frankel‘s disaster relief initiative BStrong to provide protective masks to people on the frontlines in Texas.

The couple were able to immediately provide approximately 80,000 protective masks to healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with the equipment they need across Texas, Louisiana and nationwide.

“We are happy to be working with Bethenny and B Strong as there is a need especially here in Austin as well as Louisiana to provide protective masks to our first responders,” Camila said in a statement. “They are out there because they cannot stay home and protecting us and putting themselves at risk. These masks are vital to them to do their jobs. We donated approximately 80K protective masks and BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide.”

