Camila Mendes Hangs With Friends After Picking Up Take Away

Camila Mendes wears her mask while picking up some food to go in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (May 15).

The 25-year-old Riverdale star took her items with her while meeting up with some friends to spend the day with.

In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Camila opened up about how she’s planning to decorate her new home she purchased in California.

“Once I get to that new home I feel like it will be a clean slate and I can start fresh,” Camila says after she spoke about redecorating her mom’s home in Miami.

She added that her own style is all about finding “really special vintage pieces and go for the midcentury modern look.”

