Campari serving up support to local venues

Distributors from spirit company Campari have been bringing their business partners in Launceston some liquid relief as part of a national campaign on Friday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Campari key account executive Marcel Ritchie said pre-made cocktails are being donated to businesses including The Metz, Sporties and Geronimo to add to their menu options for takeaway. “That just helps them not having to buy the alcohol and serve the cocktails while doing takeaway,” he said. IN OTHER NEWS: This is part of the company’s ‘shaken, not broken’ campaign to support the hospitality industry. The campaign will run over a number of stages and months with more initiatives to come. “For us to be able to support our premium venues … that are still operational, to supply them with products to enlarge what they can offer the customer … It’s a gift back to the hospitality businesses who are our partners and our friends,” Mr Ritchie said. The Metz co-owner Kendra Lewis said the donation was a massive support to the business.

