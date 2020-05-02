Can Golden Boy Bring Boxing Back?

Count Ryan Garcia, who has more than six million followers on Instagram, among the boxers itching for competition and exposure. The undefeated (20-0), 21-year-old lightweight has moved from his apartment, in downtown San Diego, to his parents’ home in La Jolla, Calif., a nearby suburb, where he has installed a heavy bag and reflex bag in the garage. There is a treadmill, where he runs as many as five miles a day, and a large living and dining room area, where the furniture is cleared out so he can hit the mitts with his father, practicing his moves and technique as if he were in a ring.