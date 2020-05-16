Can Sports Help Heal a Country? Some Fans Don’t Buy the Emotional Pleas

Few things would make Pedro Urbaez happier than seeing the Mets play again.

He was born and raised in Corona, the neighborhood adjacent to the Mets’ stadium. Some of his earliest memories are of sitting in the upper deck with his father or reading baseball encyclopedias he got from his dad. Now, 38, Urbaez is a member of a popular Mets fan club and watches about 20 games in person each season, nearly all of the rest on television.