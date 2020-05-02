Can U.S. Soccer and Its Women’s Team Make Peace on Equal Pay?

Nowhere in its two-sentence statement did U.S. Soccer say it was happy with the decision.

The federation, which the women’s national team began battling legally four years ago, had every reason to celebrate, of course. After a protracted fight that had pummeled the federation’s reputation, embarrassed its leaders, angered its sponsors and threatened its financial future, the judge’s ruling granting summary judgment in its favor in relation to equal pay arguments was not a mere triumph over the players. It was a devastating rejection of the core argument of the women’s case.