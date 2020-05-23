Can you crack the corona conundrums? These picture puzzles reveal 21 familiar lockdown activities

Advertisement

Test your whits against the Daily Mail’s coronavirus conundrums. How many of these 21 picture puzzles can you crack?

Answers:

1. Try to cut one’s own hair (Try 2 cut ones own hare)

2. Praise the Queen’s Speech (Prays the queens peach)

3. Ring an isolated neighbour (Ring an eye sole A ted neigh bear)

4. Learn to play the accordion (Learn 2 play the A core D hen)

5. Wait for the pubs to open (Weight 4 the pubs 2 O pen)

6. Pump iron for exercise (Pump iron 4 X R size)

7. Meet parents on a laptop (Meat pear ants honour lap top)

8. Keep six feet away from anyone (Keep six feet A weigh from N E 1)

9. Open a bottle of St Emilion (O pen a bottle o Santa million)

10. Paint over cracks in the ceiling (Paint over quacks in the seal ing)

11. Sewing PPE for the NHS (Sew wing pea pea E 4 hen A chess)

12. Paint rainbows (Paint rain bows)

13. Train kids in the kitchen (Train kids in the kit chin)

14. Spring clean the whole house (Spring clean the hole house)

15. Birdwatch from a window (Bird watch from a wind O)

16. Play Monopoly all night (Play Mon O polly all knight)

17. Try to be a paperback writer (Try to bee a paper back right hare)

18. Walk a dog in the afternoon (Wall car dog in the after noon)

19. Love a glass of Chianti (Love a glass of key ant tea)

20. Look for the jigsaw’s last piece (Look 4 the jig saws last peace)

21. Dream up a new cocktail (Dream up a gnu cock tail)