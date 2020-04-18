Can You Guess The Teen Movie Based On A Screenshot Of An Iconic Outfit? Posted on April 18, 2020 by admin I wanted all these outfits for my wardrobe. OK, let’s start off easy. Which movie is this outfit from? Paramount Pictures Correct! Wrong! Clueless Via Paramount Pictures Which movie is this outfit from? Sony Pictures Correct! Wrong! 13 Going On 30 Via Sony Pictures Which movie is this outfit from? Paramount Pictures Correct! Wrong! Mean Girls Via Paramount Pictures Which movie are these outfits from? Warner Bros. Correct! Wrong! New York Minute Via Warner Bros. Which movie is this outfit from? Buena Vista Pictures Correct! Wrong! The Lizzie McGuire Movie Via Buena Vista Pictures Which movie is this outfit from? Buena Vista Pictures Correct! Wrong! The Princess Diaries Via Buena Vista Pictures OK, time to up the ante. Which movie is this outfit from? Paramount Pictures Correct! Wrong! Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging Via Paramount Pictures Which movie is this outfit from? Warner Bros. Correct! Wrong! A Cinderella Story Via Warner Bros. Which movie is this outfit from? Warner Bros. Correct! Wrong! What A Girl Wants Via Warner Bros. Which movie is this outfit from? MGM Correct! Wrong! Charlie Bartlett Via MGM Which movie is this outfit from? 20th Century Fox Correct! Wrong! Aquamarine Via 20th Century Fox I’m not gonna lie, the next few a pretty obscure, so I’ll be seriously impressed if you get them right. Which movie is this outfit from? Fox Searchlight Correct! Wrong! Bend It Like Beckham Via Fox Searchlight Which movie is this outfit from? MGM Correct! Wrong! Josie and the Pussycats Via MGM Finally, which movie is this outfit from? United Artists Correct! Wrong! Ghost World Via United Artists Nostalgia Trip Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related