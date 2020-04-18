Can You Guess The Teen Movie Based On A Screenshot Of An Iconic Outfit?

I wanted all these outfits for my wardrobe.

  1. OK, let’s start off easy. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Paramount Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Clueless


    Via Paramount Pictures

  2. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Sony Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    13 Going On 30


    Via Sony Pictures

  3. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Paramount Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Mean Girls


    Via Paramount Pictures

  4. Which movie are these outfits from?

    Warner Bros.

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    New York Minute


    Via Warner Bros.

  5. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Buena Vista Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    The Lizzie McGuire Movie


    Via Buena Vista Pictures

  6. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Buena Vista Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    The Princess Diaries


    Via Buena Vista Pictures

  7. OK, time to up the ante. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Paramount Pictures

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging


    Via Paramount Pictures

  8. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Warner Bros.

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    A Cinderella Story


    Via Warner Bros.

  9. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Warner Bros.

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    What A Girl Wants


    Via Warner Bros.

  10. Which movie is this outfit from?

    MGM

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Charlie Bartlett


    Via MGM

  11. Which movie is this outfit from?

    20th Century Fox

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Aquamarine


    Via 20th Century Fox

  12. I’m not gonna lie, the next few a pretty obscure, so I’ll be seriously impressed if you get them right. Which movie is this outfit from?

    Fox Searchlight

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Bend It Like Beckham


    Via Fox Searchlight

  13. Which movie is this outfit from?

    MGM

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Josie and the Pussycats


    Via MGM

  14. Finally, which movie is this outfit from?

    United Artists

    Correct! 

    Wrong! 

    Ghost World


    Via United Artists

