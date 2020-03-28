Can You Guess Who This Pint-Sized Star-Kid Grew Up To Be?

Varun Dhawan shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

The lockdown is making celebrities revisit their childhood memories and throwback photos. And on Saturday, we got a blast from the past on Instagram from none other than Varun Dhawan. The 32-year-old actor shared an old photo, also featuring mom Karuna Dhawan, and dedicated a poem to her. In the photo, Varun features as a much, much younger self, presumably from his school days. “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me were always meant to be together,” Varun captioned his post. Varun Dhawan was born to filmmaker David Dhawan and Karuna in 1987. His younger brother Rohit is a director.

This little star kid grew up to be Varun Dhawan!

When in lockdown, Varun Dhawan came up with a rap video to remind fans to stay at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for three-weeks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus. In India, positive cases of Covid-19 have risen to over 800.

Earlier, Varun had shared a video of his entire family cheering for Covid-19 fighters on Janta Curfew. “We will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus,” he wrote.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. He has film such as Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan, and Mr Lele in the line-up. Coolie No 1 is a modern remake of David Dhawan’s original film of the same name.