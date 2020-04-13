Can You Name The “Gilmore Girls” Episode From The Random Image?

“That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.”

  1. What episode is this?

    Season 2, Episode 16: “There’s the Rub”

  2. What episode is this?

    Season 4, Episode 22: “Raincoats and Recipes”

  3. What episode is this?

    Season 3, Episode 11: “I Solemnly Swear”

  4. What episode is this?

    Season 6, Episode 15: “A Vineyard Valentine”

  5. The WB

    Season 3, Episode 14: “Swan Song”

  6. What episode is this?

    Season 1, Episode 9: “Rory’s Dance”

  7. What episode is this?

    Season 6, Episode 8: “Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out”

  8. What episode is this?

    Season 5, Episode 7: “You Jump, I Jump, Jack”

  9. What episode is this?

    Season 2, Episode 13: “A-Tisket, A-Tasket”

  10. What episode is this?

    Season 3, Episode 7: “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?”

  11. What episode is this?

    Season 3, Episode 13: “Dear Emily and Richard”

  12. What episode is this?

    Season 2, Episode 9: “Run Away, Little Boy”

  13. What episode is this?

    Season 3, Episode 8: “Let the Games Begin”

  14. What episode is this?

    Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot”

  15. Finally, what revival episode is this?

    “Fall”

