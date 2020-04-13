Can You Name The “Gilmore Girls” Episode From The Random Image? Posted on April 13, 2020 by admin “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 2, Episode 16: “There’s the Rub” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 4, Episode 22: “Raincoats and Recipes” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 3, Episode 11: “I Solemnly Swear” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 6, Episode 15: “A Vineyard Valentine” The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 3, Episode 14: “Swan Song” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 1, Episode 9: “Rory’s Dance” What episode is this? Correct! Wrong! Season 6, Episode 8: “Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 5, Episode 7: “You Jump, I Jump, Jack” What episode is this? Correct! Wrong! Season 2, Episode 13: “A-Tisket, A-Tasket” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 3, Episode 7: “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 3, Episode 13: “Dear Emily and Richard” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 2, Episode 9: “Run Away, Little Boy” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 3, Episode 8: “Let the Games Begin” What episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” Finally, what revival episode is this? The WB Correct! Wrong! “Fall” TV and Movies Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related