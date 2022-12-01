Canada and British Columbia invest in new wastewater treatment facility to protect Cultus Lake

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF FRASER VALLEY, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and Kelli Paddon, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chilliwack-Kent, on behalf of the Honourable Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister Responsible for Immigration for British Columbia, announced more than $9.9 million in joint funding for a new wastewater treatment plant to protect the health of Cultus Lake in the Regional District of Fraser Valley.

Funding will support the construction of a new facility to upgrade collection and provide secondary treatment of wastewater, manage sediment, and remove nutrients like nitrogen to control algae growth and protect aquatic habitats. Related infrastructure installations will include piping and rapid infiltration basins, and will address odour control. The Soowahlie First Nations will also benefit from the installation of a pressurized sewer pipe that will service the lands.

Once complete, the facility will improve water quality for the local community, increase wastewater capacity, and protect residents’ health and the lake’s ecosystem for years to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Investments in wastewater infrastructure keep our communities healthy, maintain fragile ecosystems, and protect our lakes and rivers for future generations. Our government is proud to invest more than $5.4 million to keep Cultus Lake clean, and help ensure surrounding communities and recreational users can enjoy its use. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to deliver projects that improve wastewater management, increase treatment reliability, and support community development and growth.”

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Cultus Lake is a jewel of the Fraser Valley for residents and tourists alike. By supporting essential infrastructure, our government is improving the environment, relieving pressure on the local government and providing services residents expect. I’m thrilled to see the collaboration of local, federal and provincial governments to protect Cultus Lake.”

Kelli Paddon, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chilliwack-Kent, on behalf of the Honourable Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister Responsible for Immigration

“This project means so much more than simply replacing aging infrastructure in Electoral Area H. It represents a commitment by all levels of government to improving the health of Cultus Lake. The new Wastewater Treatment Plant is a cornerstone of the community-developed Liquid Waste Management Plan. The FVRD is grateful for this financial support to achieve the long-term vision of that plan, preserving fish habitat and recreational values and protecting a sustainable resource.”

Jason Lum, Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District board

“The Cultus Lake Stewardship Society is a network of over 60 organizations and individuals, all interested in the future of Cultus Lake. Effective management of wastewater will have a significant impact on cultural eutrophication, reducing the impacts of human-caused nitrogen and phosphorus entering the ecosystem. It is critical that we continue to work together to keep Cultus Lake in balance, protecting aquatic species for generations to come.”

Christina Toth, Cultus Lake Aquatic Stewardship Society

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $5,453,700 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $4,544,296 through the Environmental Quality Program, a sub-stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Regional District is providing $3,636,254 .

is investing in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing through the Environmental Quality Program, a sub-stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the Regional District is providing . Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country has been approved through the program.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country has been approved through the program. Including today’s announcement, the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.6 billion in 398 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in British Columbia .

has invested more than in 398 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Program in . Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Green Infrastructure Stream

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada