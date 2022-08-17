Canada and FCM Invest in a feasibility study for a library and art gallery in Greater Sudbury

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ – Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and FCM President Taneen Rudyk, announced a $61,800 investment through FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) for a feasibility study to support the development of a new net zero library and art gallery known as Junction East in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The now-completed feasibility study evaluated the environmental and financial performance of various green building technologies, including district energy, ground-source heat pumps, rooftop solar photovoltaics, building automation systems, high building envelope performance and rainwater harvesting. The study investigated various green building certifications and estimated embodied greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to assist the architectural team in selecting low-impact and environmentally preferable materials and products.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To protect our environment and reduce the impacts of climate change, the Government of Canada has committed to reducing Canada’s total GHG emissions by 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and to reaching net-zero by 2050. The buildings sector is the third largest source of emissions in Canada and is key to meeting our objectives. Greening our homes and buildings will require all of our efforts.

With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, the Canada Green Buildings Consultation process was announced earlier today, to support Canada’s efforts towards a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050. Input from experts and Canadians is essential to ensure that the Canada Green Buildings Strategy reflects the priorities of people living in Canada and enables all to contribute to greening our built environment. Add your voice to the discussion of reaching net-zero in the buildings sector. Have your say!

Our government is pleased to support sustainable infrastructure in communities across Canada. Today’s investment is an important step in the development of a net-zero art gallery and library in the City of Greater Sudbury. This is a great example of community-driven innovation and climate action.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“It’s critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Local governments own sixty percent of the country’s infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure. Just like the City of Greater Sudbury, which has taken the necessary steps to ensure the optimum approach for energy performance of the Junction East project. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada’s climate goals.”

Taneen Rudyk, FCM President

