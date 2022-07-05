Canada and FCM invest in low-emission transit in Brampton and Burlington

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change and air pollution. By investing in initiatives that cut pollution and design efficient local infrastructure, we are building strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today in Brampton, MP Ruby Sahota, on behalf of The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Rory Nisan, Councillor for Halton Region and Board member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced a $253,000 investment through FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support the transition to low-emission transit.

The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) receives $175,000 to support the City of Brampton‘s strategic efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to meet future ridership demand for public transit. The focus of the study is to assess the feasibility of using zero tailpipe-emission buses (ZEBs) on Brampton Transit’s route network.

CUTRIC receives an additional $78,000 to support the City of Burlington‘s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The focus of this study is to analyze the techno-economic and life-cycle emissions associated with transitioning Burlington Transit’s fleet to fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) across all routes and blocks.

Both studies will be carried out using CUTRIC’s internally developed predictive modelling tool, RoutΣ.i™ . This tool incorporates operational conditions such as route maps, transit schedules, weather, and passenger-loading to determine the feasibility and benefits of adopting ZEBs or FCEBs based on existing technology.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today’s announcement of funding for clean transportation in Brampton and Burlington, Ontario, is a key step toward our government’s priority to support Canadians in reducing pollution, enhancing our communities and furthering our innovation in clean technologies. The Government of Canada is very pleased to support CUTRIC’s leadership in this area. I would like to congratulate them for their leadership.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“It’s critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Since my election in 2015, I have seen first-hand the important role CUTRIC has played in our transition to low-emission transit. This funding allocation is just one of many, in partnership with CUTRIC, that the City of Brampton is receiving as we electrify our future, reduce pollution and invest in clean transportation infrastructure – bringing us one step closer to net-zero emissions.”

Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North

“Local governments own sixty percent of the country’s infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada’s climate goals.”

Rory Nisan, Member of the Board of Directors, Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Councillor, Regional Municipality of Halton

“Studying the feasibility and benefits of transitioning Burlington’s Transit fleet to fuel cell electric buses will help the city make informed decisions around the most effective actions towards reducing our carbon footprint. Thank you to CUTRIC for undertaking this study. We look forward to seeing the results and will follow the progress closely.”

Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

“Humans today mostly live in cities. Cities should lead the way in addressing climate change and planning for our future in a climate changed world. CUTRIC is proud to work with cities like Brampton and Burlington. These cities are burgeoning hubs of innovative thinking around climate action. The time is now to transform the country’s infrastructure and low-carbon mobility landscape.”

Josipa Petrunić, President & C.E.O., CUTRIC

