Canada and France Deepen Cooperation on Critical Minerals

PARIS, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ – Integral to a variety of products, from electric vehicles to semiconductors, wind turbines to batteries, and solar panels to household electronics, critical minerals are the fundamental building blocks on which a net-zero future and modern technology are built. In an increasingly mineral intensive future, geopolitical dynamics have caused like-minded countries to reflect on the need to have a stable and secure supply of these resources and the clean technologies they enable.

Today, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France’s Minister of Energy Transition, announced a Canada-France Bilateral Dialogue on Critical Minerals.

The focus of the dialogue is to deepen Canada–France cooperation on critical minerals. Canada and France will work together to achieve the following shared objectives:

Securing Canadian and French critical minerals supplies and promoting investment;

Collaborating in industrial and academic research and development;

Jointly promoting global environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

The proposed cooperation between Canada and France on critical minerals will build on previous collaboration and supports the objectives of the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership on Raw Materials, established in June 2021.

Last year, Canada and France also joined the Sustainable Critical Minerals Alliance — along with Australia, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — to drive the global uptake of environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive and responsible mining, processing and recycling practices and responsible critical minerals supply chains.

This bilateral dialogue on critical minerals also supports the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, which includes a core objective of enhancing global security and partnerships with allies.

As we see the development and deployment of more clean energy and technology, we can expect to see accelerated activity in the critical minerals space. Canada will continue to work with international partners to establish safe and sustainable critical minerals supply chains.

Quotes

“With our abundance of critical minerals, dynamic mining sector and world-leading ESG standards, Canada can be the global supplier of choice for critical minerals and the clean energy and technology they enable. By deepening our collaboration with like-minded countries like France, we are securing important supply chains and supporting jobs and investment on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy will increase the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals and support the development of domestic and global value chains for the green and digital economy. The Strategy’s five core objectives are: Support economic growth, competitiveness and job creation; Promote climate action and environmental protection; Advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; Foster diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities; Enhance global security and partnerships with allies.

The Strategy's five core objectives are: Support economic growth, competitiveness and job creation; Promote climate action and environmental protection; Advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; Foster diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities; Enhance global security and partnerships with allies.

