Canada and Nova Scotia invest in a new energy-efficient academic building for Cape Breton University

SYDNEY, NS, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, John White, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay—Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Honourable David Dingwall, Cape Breton University President and Vice-Chancellor, announced more than $84 million in joint funding for the new Centre for Discovery and Innovation academic building on the Cape Breton University (CBU) campus.

The new building will house laboratories, classrooms, research facilities, and student services, and its modular design will enable interactive learning experiences. Through the installation of a geothermal closed loop system, solar panels, and smart building controls, it will be net-zero ready.

The new Centre for Discovery and Innovation will help position CBU as a leader in climate change preparedness by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping the institution to eventually eliminate its carbon footprint. The modern and efficient training and learning facilities will also strengthen recruitment and retention of academic talent on Cape Breton Island.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

“Cape Bretoners have experienced first-hand the impacts of climate change and understand the need to make our infrastructure more resilient. By investing in net-zero ready buildings like the Centre for Discovery and Innovation, we are positioning Cape Breton University as a model for sustainable growth. This new facility will create good jobs during construction and help keep more of Cape Breton’s young people living and working in Cape Breton – generating growth and dynamism across the Island.”

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Cape Breton University’s new Centre for Discovery and Innovation delivers on Canada’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while welcoming and training the future workforce. Investments in innovative educational infrastructure provide Canadians with comfort knowing that the state of education is in good hands. As a graduate of Cape Breton University, I’m excited to see what opportunities await for today’s students.”

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

“Through this partnership with the Government of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton University, we are building on the legacy that Canada is a leader in innovative and environmentally responsible educational infrastructure. All Cape Bretoners and Canadians will benefit from the work that will take place in this new facility.”

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria



“Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, and Cape Breton University is joining us in our fight. Transitioning to more energy efficient buildings is just one of the many actions propelling us toward our ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.”

John White, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay—Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

“With this announcement, CBU will be able to maximize the impact of its already strong program of community-engaged research, expand the number and scale of its industry partnerships, and transform Cape Breton Island as a whole. The Centre for Discovery and Innovation, featuring the latest in green technology and digital infrastructure, will change the trajectory and elevate Cape Breton Island as a national destination for research and a global destination for students. We are thrilled that the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are recognizing the needs of students, faculty and the Cape Breton community in this way.”

David Dingwall, Cape Breton University President and Vice-Chancellor



The Government of Canada is investing $20,000,000 in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $35,000,000 , while Cape Breton University is contributing $29,514,000 .

is investing in this project. The Government of is contributing , while is contributing . The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies in Canada .

. Including today’s announcement, 63 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $355 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $462 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

