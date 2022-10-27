Canada and PEI Sign Agreement in Principle to Deepen Collaboration on Planting 2 Billion Trees Nationally

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Tree-planting efforts across Canada have played a large part in tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. As part of the Government of Canada’s broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and increase carbon capture.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Steven Myers, PEI’s Environment, Energy and Climate Action, are pleased to announce that the Government of Canada and the Government of Prince Edward Island signed an Agreement in Principle (AiP) under the 2 Billion Trees program.

This agreement is the first to be signed with any province or territory in Canada. While the Government of Canada engages directly with individual organizations across the country toward planting trees under the 2 Billion Trees program, working closely with provinces and territories on shared planting plans is another way to strengthen the program and tailor results for local communities. AiPs are a vital first step in moving toward concrete agreements further supporting tree-planting initiatives across the country. With this agreement, Canada and Prince Edward Island are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree-planting.

Prince Edward Island is focused on creating new forests by planting currently unforested areas and riparian zones, along with supporting municipalities with urban planting. In the wake of the extreme weather the province has faced, it is also necessary to incorporate replanting of hurricane-damaged areas. These actions will contribute to the province’s climate change adaptation and net-zero goals and while supporting biodiversity, air and water quality, erosion control and wildlife habitat.

Canada and Prince Edward Island are collaborating to fight climate change, protect nature and important habitats, fight biodiversity loss and improve air and water quality and to preserve our natural heritage for future generations. As Canada gets ready to welcome the world to Montreal for the Nature COP — COP15 — Canada continues to work with partners to safeguard nature and build a bright future for generations to come.

“Canada’s commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Agreement in Principle announced today between Canada and Prince Edward Island will further advance efforts to expand our forests, helping to capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity, cool our urban centres and create thousands of sustainable jobs.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources, Government of Canada

“The enhancement of forests and removing carbon through forestry are pillars of Prince Edward Island’s Climate Adaptation Plan and Path to Net Zero. Ensuring a diversity of trees planted in key areas will enhance our province’s natural systems and provide additional resiliency as we face the impacts of climate change.”

The Honourable Steven Myers

Prince Edward Island Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

