Canada and Portugal Pledge Cooperation on Fighting Wildland Fires and Protecting Communities

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ – As wildfire seasons become longer and more extreme, the Government of Canada is focused on keeping people safe while strengthening our long-term response. Canada faces a current wildfire season that has already been the most severe in its history. Alongside our international partners, we are committed to strengthening cross-border cooperation and wildland fire resource sharing.

That’s why Élise Racicot, Ambassador of Canada to Portugal, and Tiago Oliveira, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management of the Portuguese Republic, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen Canada and Portugal’s cooperation on combating and mitigating wildland fires and protecting communities in the face of climate change–driven threats.

The signing of this arrangement between Natural Resources Canada and the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management of the Portuguese Republic facilitates more effective and efficient mutual wildfire assistance between the two countries by:

setting out procedures for the exchange of wildfire fighting resources; and

establishing a framework that encourages reciprocal support and cooperation.

This arrangement sets out how resources can be exchanged between Portugal and Canada, providing enhanced protection by making it more efficient for resources to cross international borders to suppress wildfires in the other country.

As Portugal is recognized internationally by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as a leader in wildland fire management transformation and innovation, this MOU will also provide for increased knowledge sharing, including the potential to accelerate training and technology transfer, science and prevention strategies.

This arrangement, and other initiatives like it, show how international collaboration can help countries manage the increasing challenges of extreme weather events in the face of climate change.

Canada and Portugal will continue to work together to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change on both sides of the Atlantic, protecting communities, livelihoods and our shared environment for generations to come.

Quotes

“In the face of the most severe wildfire season in history, our top priority will always be keeping Canadians safe. This arrangement with the Portuguese Republic will ensure effective cooperation on both sides of the Atlantic, advancing our joint efforts to protect livelihoods and communities from intense wildfires.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources

“The cooperation in wildland fire management and combat between Canada and Portugal has been developing over several years, and this memorandum is another step and a key milestone in formalizing that cooperation. Further to the sharing of resources, it will contribute to the exchange of experiences and exposure to different working models and intervention philosophies, allowing both countries to strengthen their capacity to prevent and fight wildland fires. International collaboration with friendly and ally countries such as Portugal will be key in our joint efforts to protect our communities and ecosystems.”

Élise Racicot

Ambassador of Canada to Portugal

“Portugal and Canada already have a history of sharing resources, as was recently the case with the dispatch of 140 Portuguese operatives to support the firefighting efforts in various Canadian provinces. The signing of this memorandum will further strengthen the mutual assistance between the two countries in managing rural fires, allowing for the exchange of knowledge, research and resources for prevention and suppression. With the North Atlantic Wildfire Cooperation, both nations will be better prepared to jointly protect nature and their citizens.”

Tiago Oliveira

Chair of the Board of Directors for the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management of the Portuguese Republic

Quick Facts

Countries are increasingly dependent on each other to provide mutual aid during wildfire emergencies; Canada requires support from international partners most years and has benefited from such assistance in the recent past.

requires support from international partners most years and has benefited from such assistance in the recent past. Memoranda of understanding are important instruments to request and receive wildland fire management resources from other countries and to facilitate cooperation on wildland fire management-related activities.

In addition to the MOU signed today, Canada has wildfire arrangements with six other countries: Australia , Costa Rica , Mexico , New Zealand , South Africa and the United States .

has wildfire arrangements with six other countries: , , , , and . On June 23, 2023 , Canada and the United States of America signed an arrangement that strengthens the two countries’ long-standing cooperation to combat wildland fires and protect communities in the face of this climate change–driven threat.

, and that strengthens the two countries’ long-standing cooperation to combat wildland fires and protect communities in the face of this climate change–driven threat. On June 27, 2023 , the Government of Canada launched the National Adaptation Strategy that lays out an agreed-upon framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters such as wildfires, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

