Jimmys Post

Canada Goose to cut staff, Victoria’s Secret shutters some Canadian stores | CBC News

Canada Goose to cut staff, Victoria’s Secret shutters some Canadian stores | CBC News

Retailers with Canadian operations are laying off employees and closing stores as they grapple with COVID-19.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is cutting 125 of its staff members, or roughly two per cent of its 5,000-person workforce.

The luxury parka company called the decision difficult, but said it had to take steps to address the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

Canada Goose says it’s offering the employees losing their jobs compensation, extended benefits, a personal reference letter from chief executive Dani Reiss and the option to keep their corporate phones and computers.

Meanwhile, U.S. company L Brands says it will close about 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in Canada and the United States and 51 Bath and Body Works locations.

The company says it is suspending store rent for April and May and is in active discussions with its landlords to negotiate payments and future occupancy costs.

Source link

admin

Related News

UCP hires former federal Conservative party official tied to Scheer expense controversy | CBC News

UCP hires former federal Conservative party official tied to Scheer expense controversy | CBC News

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has hired the former executive director of the federal Conservative Party, who left his previous job amid the controversy involving leader

WHO says South America a ‘new epicentre’ of pandemic; Africa tops 100,000 cases | CBC News

WHO says South America a ‘new epicentre’ of pandemic; Africa tops 100,000 cases | CBC News

South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far

Man who sold guns to serial killer Dellen Millard has parole revoked | CBC News

Man who sold guns to serial killer Dellen Millard has parole revoked | CBC News

The man who peddled guns to a notorious triple killer had his parole revoked last month for allegedly trafficking women and drugs. Matthew Ward-Jackson sold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *