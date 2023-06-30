Canada invests in climate action projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean while building a strong and clean economy for the future. Every day, initiatives such as the Government of Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund support partners across the country as they cut pollution, build strong, resilient communities, and create good jobs.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and joined by the Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, and Minister responsible for the Status of Women for the Northwest Territories, announced an investment of up to $1.37 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support six new projects under the Northwest Territories’ Greenhouse Gas Grant Program.

The Northwest Territories’ Greenhouse Gas Grant Program is designed to support projects and initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions for Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, community governments, municipalities, government departments and agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations. The six initiatives announced today include electrification, solar and wind, as well as biomass heating.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund supports initiatives throughout the Northwest Territories that range from upgrading the energy efficiency and reducing the emissions in the Northwest Territories’ fleet of marine vessels, to energy efficiency and heating-fuel substitution in territorially owned public housing, to forest regeneration and growth maximization.

These projects are good examples of the climate leadership that the Government of Canada is supporting to reach its targets, as set out in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

Quotes

“Local climate leaders need support from the Government of Canada to go faster and further in cutting emissions so that they can become more energy efficient and create good jobs and strong local economies. The Low Carbon Economy Fund delivers—and will continue to do so through enhanced funding that is an important feature of Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. I applaud the leadership shown by the Government of the Northwest Territories in helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Everyone has a role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Through the Greenhouse Gas Grant Program, the Government of the Northwest Territories is providing financial support and resources to businesses, governments, and non-governmental organizations so they can make these projects a reality and assist us in protecting the environment and building a cleaner, greener world.”

– The Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, and Minister responsible for the Status of Women for the Northwest Territories

“Canada’s ongoing transition to a sustainable economy presents us with a substantial opportunity to invest in clean, renewable energy. The Low Carbon Economy Fund is one way that we’re making progress. By partnering with provinces and territories across the country, we are creating jobs, growing the economy, and building more resilient communities, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada’s climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of the Northwest Territories received up to $12 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to deliver their Greenhouse Gas Grant program for Government, Buildings and Industry.

received up to from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to deliver their Greenhouse Gas Grant program for Government, Buildings and Industry. The six projects announced today are:

Borealis Development Inc.: The NEST project



NWT Brewing Company Ltd.: Carbon Capture and Utilization Project



Dehcho First Nations: Edéhzhíe Solar Project



Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation: On-the-Land Camp Solar and Wind Project



6133 NWT Ltd.: Revitalization of the Yellowknife Post Office Building



Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment: North Arm Territorial Park Campground Electrification

This funding is part of an agreement between Canada and the Northwest Territories under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

and the under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Canada has committed around $2 billion in additional funding to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as previously announced in Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed around in additional funding to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, as previously announced in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will help fund clean energy and energy-efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

